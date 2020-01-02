Left Menu
Darfur tribal fighting kills 48: Sudan Red Crescent

  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:58 IST
Khartoum, Jan 2 (AFP) At least 48 people were killed and more than 200 wounded in tribal fighting in Sudan's strife-torn Darfur, the Red Crescent said on Thursday. The armed clashes broke out on Sunday night in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur state, and continued until Monday between Arab and African tribes during which several houses were torched, it said.

At least 48 people were killed and their bodies transferred to a morgue in the city and 241 wounded, including 19 in critical condition who were flown to Khartoum for treatment, it said in a statement. "This morning the situation is calm," it said, adding that several homes had been torched.

The Khartoum government imposed a curfew across West Darfur on Monday and has launched an investigation into the bloodshed, while a delegation of senior officials visited the area. The government also deployed troops to El Geneina to restore order.

Residents of El Geneina who spoke to AFP by phone said security forces were patrolling main roads in the city, confirming that the fighting had subsided. According to Sudanese media, the fighting erupted after a row between two people.

A woman reached by phone said she had fled the Krinding camp for displaced Masalit, a non-Arab ethnic group, near El Geneina after assailants torched tents there. "Our tents were set on fire. We have no food and only the clothes on our back and there are bodies littering the ground," she told AFP.

In January 2016, six people were killed in unrest in West Darfur following violence involving Masalit tribesmen and members of the Arab Beni Halba tribe. Those clashes sparked rallies in Khartoum, with protesters marching to the prime minister's office and the justice ministry carrying signs calling for an "end to massacres in the camps of the displaced" and on authorities to punish the culprits.

Darfur -- made up of five states -- spiralled into conflict in 2003. The Darfur fighting broke out when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against the Arab-dominated government of now ousted president Omar al-Bashir, which they accused of marginalising the region.

The conflict left around 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million others, the UN says. Bashir, who is behind bars for corruption and awaiting trial on other charges, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in Darfur.

Sudan said on December 22 it had opened a probe into crimes committed in Darfur. (AFP) SCY

