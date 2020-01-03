Iraqi TV: Iran's Gen Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike

Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday that Iranian Gen Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.