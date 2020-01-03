Left Menu
Iraqi TV: Iran's Gen Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike

  Baghdad
  Updated: 03-01-2020 07:05 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 07:03 IST
Iraqi TV: Iran's Gen Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike
Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday that Iranian Gen Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

