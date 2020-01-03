Rouhani says Iran more determined to resist U.S. after Soleimani's death
Iran will be more determined to resist the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday, in response to the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Iranian state television reported.
"Soleimani's martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America's expansionism and to defend our Islamic values. With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge," said Rouhani in a statement. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
