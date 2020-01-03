Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper located

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:29 IST
Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper located
Representative image Image Credit: af.mil

The black box from a Taiwanese helicopter that crashed killing its military chief has been recovered, the defense ministry said on Friday. The island is in mourning after the Black Hawk carrying the chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming and seven senior officers smashed into the mountains near Taipei on Thursday, just days ahead of national elections.

The general and his entourage were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Investigators located the military helicopter's flight data recorder on Friday and it will be analyzed to help determine the cause of the crash, the defense ministry said.

Shen, 62, was the highest-ranking Taiwanese military official to die while on duty. Flags at all military units have been at half-mast since Thursday.

The UH-60M helicopter was carrying 13 people in total, with five surviving the crash. It disappeared from radar less than 15 minutes after taking off and did not send a distress call before it perished. Taiwan has grounded more than 50 Black Hawks in military and government service for safety checks.

The crash comes ahead of January 11 polls, when the island will elect a new president and parliament. China claims the self-ruling, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, to be taken by force if necessary.

Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking a second term, looking to fight off a challenge from Han Kuo-yu, who favors warmer relations with China. Both camps have suspended campaigning for two to three days after the crash.

Tsai paid her respects to the victims at a makeshift shrine in Taipei on Friday and visited the survivors in a hospital before holding a top-level military and national security meeting. "This incident is a huge loss for our country. We are in mourning... but we cannot relax for one single day on... national security," she told officials at the meeting.

Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on the island since Tsai took power in 2016, as her party refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China". (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline Coachella 2020

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April.Other high-profile ac...

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...

UPDATE 11-US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Irans spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike on Friday at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said....

Maoists gun down tribal man in Odisha

Maoists gunned down a tribal man at a village in Odishas Kandhamal district early on Friday suspecting him to be a police informer, police said. Over 15 armed Maoists stormed the mans house at Budurumaha village under the jurisdiction of K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020