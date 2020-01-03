U.S. killing of Iranian commander will raise Middle East tension - Russia
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike would increase tensions in the Middle East, RIA news agency reported.
The United States killed Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in a strike on Friday in Baghdad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Russia
- Quds Force
- Middle East
- Iranian
- RIA
- Baghdad
