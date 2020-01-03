Lebanon condemns Soleimani killing, hopes for no repercussions

Lebanon's foreign ministry on Friday called for the country and wider region to be spared any repercussions from the U.S. airstrike that killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force.

The ministry also condemned the killing, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation against Iran.

