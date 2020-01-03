Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Department tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
State Department tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'

Washington, Jan 3 (AFP) The State Department on Friday told US citizens to leave Iraq "immediately," after an American strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. "Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately," the State Department tweeted.

"Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy." The US announced earlier Friday that it had killed the powerful general in a strike on Baghdad's international airport, in which the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force also died.

Tensions with Iraq were already running high after pro-Iranian protesters laid siege the US embassy on Tuesday, reacting to weekend airstrikes that killed at least 25 fighters from the hardline Kataeb Hezbollah paramilitary group. The strikes were in response to a 36-rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor at an Iraqi base.

The Pentagon said Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months, including on December 27, the day the contractor was killed. Soleimani "also approved the attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad, according to the Pentagon.

The US State Department had issued a travel advisory for Iraq on January 1, warning citizens not to travel to the country. In a separate statement on Friday, the US embassy in Baghdad also urged American citizens in Iraq to "depart immediately" for fear of fallout.

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement. American nationals working at Iraqi oil fields were already evacuating the country, an oil ministry spokesman said.

Several had already left on Friday morning and others were preparing to fly out, Assem Jihad told AFP, adding that there was "no impact" on Iraq's oil production. The number of American staff at fields in OPEC's second-biggest crude producer had already dwindled in recent months as tensions between the US and Iran soared. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Cong demands full statehood with adequate legal safeguards

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs. On the Centre mulling incorporatin...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted huge interest in ...

Sebi modifies ratings withdrawal norms

Credit rating agencies can downgrade the rating assigned to firms or instruments to non-investment grade with issuer not cooperating INC status, if an issuer has all the outstanding ratings as non-cooperative for over 6 months, regulator Se...

NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League NFL playoff schedule. Times are GMT. Seeds precede teams and records are for regular season WILD CARD ROUNDSaturday, Jan 4 AFC-5-Buffalo Bills 10-6 at 4-Houston Texans 9-7, 2135 GMT 435 p.m. ETSunday, Jan 5 AFC-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020