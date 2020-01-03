1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin
One person was killed and three others hurt in a reported "stabbing incident" Friday morning in downtown Austin and a suspect was in custody, police and emergency officials said. Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two others were being treated on the scene on South Congress Avenue. Austin police said a suspect was in custody and that "no other known suspects are outstanding" but it wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
