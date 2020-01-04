Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  04-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 11:30 IST
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY-BLAST/

U.S. says 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON - Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS-TACTICS/ To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU - Before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the center of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest a controversial new citizenship law. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING/ Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

NEW YORK - The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously. ALASKA-VOLCANO/

Rumbling Alaska volcano sends ash plume 5 miles into the air ANCHORAGE - One of Alaska’s most active volcanoes, a towering ice-covered cone in the Aleutian Islands, shot a cloud of ash more than 5 miles (8 km) high on Friday, triggering a warning to aviators and putting on a show that was captured in satellite imagery.

BUSINESS USA-FED-BARKIN/

Fed policymakers broadly see eye to eye on 2020 outlook SAN DIEGO/BALTIMORE - Federal Reserve policymakers who last year were frequently at odds over where to set U.S. borrowing costs opened 2020 telegraphing confidence in the state of the economy and signaling broad agreement that monetary policy is right where it should be.

USA-PROPERTY-OFFICE/ U.S. office vacancy rate rises marginally in fourth quarter: Reis

The U.S. office vacancy rate rose marginally to 16.8% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON/ 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer’s companies. MUSIC-MILEY-CYRUS/

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop' NEW YORK - Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash “We Can’t Stop” from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.

SPORTS GOLF-SENTRY/

Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

Two days before the organization’s first playoff game in two years, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Spain's Parliament debates whether to confirm Sanchez as PM Spain's parliament meets to discuss whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government. The first confirmation vote, where Sanchez will need an absolute majority (at least 176 votes) to be elected, is expected on January 5.

Failing that, the second vote, where confirmation requires only a simple majority, will take place on January 7. 4 Jan

BISSAU-ELECTION/ Losing Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate holds news conference

The losing candidate in Guinea-Bissau’s presidential run-off, Domingos Simoes Pereira, holds a news conference where he is expected to discuss a planned legal challenge to the results. Pereira, who leads the majority party in parliament, says ex-prime minster and former army general Umaro Cissoko Embalo's victory in the Dec. 29 poll was marred by fraud.

4 Jan

