Thousands of Iraqis join Baghdad funeral for slain commanders
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession Saturday for Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a US air strike.
The cortege set off around Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, before heading to the Green Zone government and the diplomatic compound where a state funeral was to be held attended by top dignitaries.
