Iran, Qatar Foreign Ministers hold talks over regional issues after killing of Soleimani

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks over the regional issues here on Saturday.

  • Tehran
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:10 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:05 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks over the regional issues here on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet earlier today confirmed the visit of Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iran.

The impromptu visit comes against the backdrop of the US' act of terrorism in assassinating commander of IRGC's Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday, Iran's state news agency reported. Qatar's Foreign Ministry reacted to the development, calling on Iran and the United States to exercise restraint amid the escalating tensions and avoid "taking Iraq and the region into endless violence."

Iran has vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of Soleimani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

