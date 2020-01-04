Multiple rockets fall in Green Zone, Baghdad, air base -Iraqi military

Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighborhood, and the Balad airbase housing U.S. troops, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.

"Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad airbase in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come," the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.