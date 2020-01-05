King Salman discusses with Iraqi president need to de-escalate regional tensions
Saudi Arabia's King Salman rang Iraqi President Berham Saleh on Saturday to discuss the importance of de-escalating regional tensions, the Saudi news agency reported, after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike.
The king told Saleh that Saudi Arabia supports the stability and security of Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- King Salman
- Iraqi
- Qassem Soleimani
- Saudi Arabia
- Iranian