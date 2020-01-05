Islamist group al Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county
Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab has stormed a military base in Lamu county in Kenya's coastal region used by both United States and Kenyan military personnel, a source and al Shabaab said, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties.
The attack underscores the resilience of al Shabaab, which has maintained a campaign of deadly bomb and gun attacks despite being ejected from their bases in the Somali capital Mogadishu and other areas years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Somalia
- Mogadishu
- Kenya
- Lamu county
- United States
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-At least 90 people killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast - international organisation
UPDATE 1-Mogadishu checkpoint blast kills at least 61 - ambulance official
Truck bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 78 people
From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu
Turkish military plane evacuates Somalia bomb victims