Islamist group al Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county

Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab has stormed a military base in Lamu county in Kenya's coastal region used by both United States and Kenyan military personnel, a source and al Shabaab said, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties.

The attack underscores the resilience of al Shabaab, which has maintained a campaign of deadly bomb and gun attacks despite being ejected from their bases in the Somali capital Mogadishu and other areas years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.