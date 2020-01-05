Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Body of top Iranian commander killed by U.S. strike in Iraq returned to Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 10:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Body of top Iranian commander killed by U.S. strike in Iraq returned to Iran
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news agency reported.

Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran. IRIB posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played.

Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through Ahvaz, in live footage aired on state TV. Soleimani, the architect of Tehran's overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

While many Iranians have rallied in recent days to show grief over the death of Soleimani, regarded as the country's second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets.

Khamenei promised harsh revenge and declared three days of mourning on Friday. The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz, according to IRIB.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Soleimani and al-Muhandis, chanting "Death to America." On Saturday evening, a rocket fell inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone near the U.S. embassy, another hit the nearby Jadriya neighborhood and two more were fired at the Balad air base north of the city, but no one was killed, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Will push govt back on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday that center would be pushed back on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. The government has said that it will not move an inch. Well, you might not move but we will push you out. This mu...

BSNL has identified properties worth over Rs 20,000 cr for monetisation: CMD

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM as part of the telecom corporations ambitious asset monetisation plans, acco...

UPDATE 1-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan ordered stricter immigration procedures on Sunday in response to the daring escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nations legal system. I have instructed the ...

Fan makes Kohli's portrait using old mobile phones

Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, a fan gifted India skipper Virat Kohli his portrait made using old mobile phones. A fan, named Rahul Parek, made it using mobile phones and wires and it took him three day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020