Al-Shabaab militants attack US-Kenya military base: govt official

Islamist militants from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday launched an attack on a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in coastal Lamu, a government official said.

"There was an attack but they have been repulsed," Lamu Commissioner Irungu Macharia told AFP of the attack which was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

