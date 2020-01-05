Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media

Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported. The accident happened at around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.

After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, slammed into them at the side of the road. The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who "may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood".

Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

