Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media
Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported. The accident happened at around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.
After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, slammed into them at the side of the road. The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who "may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood".
Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
