Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greensburg
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:34 IST
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Greensburg (US), Jan 6 (AP) A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway. Officials said at least 60 people, ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old, were hospitalized with unknown injuries after the crash that happened at 3:40 am in Westmoreland County, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Photos from the scene show a mangled collision of multiple vehicles including an overturned bus, two tractor-trailers, passenger cars and a smashed FedEx truck that left packages sprawled along the highway. The images appear to show the bus is an Ohio Coach vehicle. The company runs an express bus service that travels between New York City, Ohio and Kentucky, according to its website. Messages were left with the company seeking comment.

FedEx did not provide any other details besides that they are cooperating with authorities. There were 25 victims transported to Excela Frick Hospital in Mt Pleasant, Excela Health spokeswoman Robin Jennings said. Nine of those patients are under the age of 18.

At least one of the 25 victims initially sent to Excela was transported to a nearby trauma center and the rest of the patients' conditions were not known, Jennings said. Information about what caused the accident was not immediately available, and the National Transportation Safety Board investigators were called to the scene. The National Weather Service forecast for Westmoreland County early Sunday listed light unknown precipitation and an air temperature just below freezing.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said it was "premature" to say if weather was a factor in the crash. He added that a portion of the turnpike will likely be closed for the rest of the day, DeFebo said. The Tribune-Review reported that Angela Maynard, a tractor-trailer driver from Kentucky, said the roads were wet from snow but not especially icy. Maynard was traveling eastbound on the turnpike when she came upon the crash site and called 911.

"It was horrible," she told the newspaper. She saw lots of smoke but no fire. She and her co-driver found one person trapped in their truck and another lying on the ground. "I tried to keep him occupied, keep talking, until medical help arrived," Maynard said. "He was in bad shape. He was floating in and out of consciousness." (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Children's death toll at gov't hospital in north India rises amid nationwide outcry

Some 109 children have so far died at a government hospital in northern India since the beginning of December, said a hospital official on Sunday, even as local authorities scrambled to bring in additional staff and equipment amid a rising ...

Mamata condemns JNU violence; Jadavpur University students take out protest rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the assault on students and teachers of Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, terming it a heinous act and a shame on democracy. A four-member Trinamool Congress TMC delegatio...

Pompeo: US is now targeting Iran's 'actual decision-makers'

Washington, Jan 5 AP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday the US strategy in countering Iran is to target the countrys actual decision-makers rather than to focus on Iranian proxy forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East. Pompe...

Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020