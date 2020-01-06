UPDATE 2-Six rockets fall in Baghdad, including three in Green Zone -military

Six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including three inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.

The three other rockets fell in the nearby Jadriya area, the military's statement. Six people were wounded, police sources said.

