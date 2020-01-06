Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 02:32 IST
UPDATE 6-Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia's al Shabaab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, the U.S. military said.

The military's Africa Command confirmed the deaths and said two Americans who work for the U.S. Department of Defense were also wounded in the attack on the Manda Bay Airfield in Lamu county, close to the Somali border. "The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated," the U.S. military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement.

The attack presents another crisis for Washington just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a Friday U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Tehran and Washington have traded threats and counter-threats following the strike, stoking fears of open conflict.

The assault by al Shabaab, which has been fighting for more than a decade to overthrow the Somali government and impose strict Islamic law, began before dawn and lasted around four hours, witnesses and military sources told Reuters. A Kenyan police report seen by Reuters said the Islamist militants destroyed two planes, two U.S. helicopters and multiple American military vehicles during their assault.

The Kenyan military said five militants had been killed in the attack. There were no immediate reports of Kenyan casualties. In a statement earlier on Sunday, al Shabaab claimed it had destroyed seven aircraft and three military vehicles, without providing other details. It also published pictures of masked gunmen standing next to an aircraft in flames.

Major Karl Wiest from AFRICOM told Reuters earlier on Sunday that fewer than 150 U.S. personnel were at the base, where they provide training and counterterrorism support to East African forces. "Initial reports reflect damage to infrastructure and equipment. An accountability of personnel assessment is underway," AFRICOM said in a press release.

Kenyan military spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna said the base had been secured. "This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed," he said in a statement.

"Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control." In the operation to repulse the attack, at least five militants were killed and weapons including four AK47 rifles were seized, Njuguna said.

There was no indication the militants had managed to enter the base. The airfield is separate to another on Manda Island used by commercial flights to Lamu. Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011 after a spate of cross-border attacks and kidnappings. They were later absorbed into an African Union peacekeeping force, now 21,000-strong, which supports the shaky, Western-backed Somali government.

EXPLOSION IN THE DARK Independent investigator Benjamin Strick, who analyses satellite imagery for open-source investigation websites such as Bellingcat, said the photos of gunmen next to a burning plane published by al Shabaab matched satellite images of buildings and a distinctive aircraft apron adjacent to the base but outside its perimeter.

Residents on nearby Lamu Island, a haven for wealthy tourists and visiting European royalty, said a loud explosion jolted them awake before 4 a.m. Abdalla Barghash said he later saw a large dark plume of smoke rising from the Manda Bay mainland, where the airstrip and base are located.

Lamu county, which is far more impoverished than the island, is frequently targeted by al Shabaab with roadside bombs and ambushes on travellers or attacks on isolated villages. The insurgents killed three passengers when they attacked a bus in the county on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Cousins, Rudolph lift Vikings over Saints in OT

Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff Sunday afternoon. Minnesota won the coin toss...

Fisker Ocean at CES 2020: New All-Electric Luxury SUV Pricing, Global Production and Brand Experience Details Revealed

Fisker Inc. designer and manufacturer of the worlds most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions is revealing additional details surrounding the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at Consumer Ele...

Cousins, Rudolph lift Vikings over Saints in OT

Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff Sunday afternoon. Minnesota won the coin toss...

JNU violence: Delhi Police holds meeting with students, teachers

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday. Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020