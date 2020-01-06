Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women perform in favour of abortion before Mexican cathedral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:38 IST
Women perform in favour of abortion before Mexican cathedral

A dozen women wearing green scarves lined up in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City's central square on Sunday to call for legal and safe abortions throughout Mexico. Abortion is highly restricted in the country of 120 million inhabitants, with the exception of the capital Mexico City and the southern state of Oaxaca, where the procedure is allowed up to 12 weeks of gestation.

To the sound of a metal spoon clanking against an iron frying pan, the women performed a variation of "A Rapist in Your Path" — the viral dance sequence concocted by the Chilean feminist collective La Tesis to protest violence against women. The moves are the same, but the words have changed; in this version, an "objector" stands in their path.

"The patriarchy is a judge that judges us for living, and our punishment is to force us to give birth," the women sang while tapping their heels on the ground. The group dubbed themselves Aborting Queens since the performance took place on the eve of the Three Kings' holiday — when children in Latin America receive gifts purportedly from the wise men who bestowed myrrh, gold, and frankincense on baby Jesus.

Performer Perla Rosales, 25, said she aborted three years ago because she felt she wasn't ready to be a mother. "I would love to be a mom, I love children, but as I want to decide when, how, where, why I am going to be a mom — I want all the other women to do the same," she said.

"At this moment I don't want a child. I don't have the economic possibilities, nor the time, nor the desire to be a mom." The performance took place in a small plaza in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary into Heavens, which is also the seat of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico. "We wanted to do it there to single out the church, the structure as such and religion in general, as at fault for our oppression," said Fanny González, 26, who accompanies women to abortions.

Surveys by pollster Mitofsky show that a slight majority of Mexicans believe all women in the country should be allowed to abort. Some states only allow abortions in cases of rape or when the mother's life is in danger. The National Population Council says the majority of abortions in Mexico are performed on women under the age of 25, with most saying they lack financial resources to support the child.

While the women danced, counter-protesters carrying rosaries lined up before the church. Silvia Sánchez, a 75-year-old mother of six boys, approached the group carrying a crucifix and thumbing a rosary. She was praying, she said, for the "demons to get away" from the feminists. "The holiest virgin set an example for us —she had her little baby when she was 16 years old— she showed us that we should be loving mothers," said Sánchez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

New robotic device helps spine injury patients sit more comfortably: Study

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have invented a robotic device that can be used to assist and train people with Spinal Cord Injuries SCIs to sit more stably, an advance which may aid the recovery of patients with SCI. According...

BJP leader booked for 'beating up' man, 'molesting' girlfriend

BJP leader Anupam Hazra has been booked for allegedly beating up a man and molesting his girlfriend at a pub in the city, police said on Monday. Hazra, a former Trinamool Congress MP, has been also booked for allegedly snatching the mans g...

Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth

The U.S. stock markets relentless drive higher has caused some nail-biting on Wall Street that the rally is about to end. Geopolitical risks such as the latest escalation of U.S. tensions with Iran - are just one on a list of worries for 2...

INSIGHT-Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale -sources

The Trump administration mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbying the Netherlands government and White House officials sharing a classified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020