Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloody Philippine drug war fails to curb methamphetamine supply - VP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:50 IST
Bloody Philippine drug war fails to curb methamphetamine supply - VP
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has only managed to curb the supply of methamphetamines by less than 1% of annual consumption, proof that it has been a bloody failure, his main political rival, the vice president, said on Monday. Thousands of suspected drug traffickers and users have been killed in the campaign that Duterte launched soon after he won the election in 2016.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who was elected separately to the president, and recently served a brief stint as the president's drug "tsar", said vast quantities of the highly addictive drug were available because seizures had barely dented the supply. "It is very clear, based on official data, despite the number of Filipinos killed and the budget spent, the volume of shabu supply curbed didn't exceed 1%," Robredo told a news conference, referring to methamphetamines.

Robredo, a former human rights lawyer, has long been a critic of Duterte's flagship anti-drugs campaign, the main focus of which has been methamphetamines. Citing police data, she said annual seizures of the drug in the last three years were in a range of about 1,000 kg, compared with an estimated consumption of 3,000 kg a week, which translates to 156 tonnes a year, worth about 1.3 trillion pesos ($25 billion).

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimated the Asia-Pacific methamphetamine trade was worth as much as $61.4 billion in 2018, up from an estimated $15 billion just five years earlier. Duterte appointed Robredo his "drugs tsar" on Nov. 5 after the opposition leader, in a Reuters interview and subsequent public appearances, expressed alarm about the death toll in the anti-narcotics campaign and said it needed a fresh approach.

But 18 days later Duterte fired her after she had exposed flaws in the campaign. Robredo said the government must change its strategy and halt police anti-drug operations.

"Instead of chasing or killing drug peddlers in street corners, we need to pursue the source of drugs, the big suppliers. They are the real enemy, not the ordinary people," Robredo said. Responding to Robredo's comments, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, said her stint as the president's top anti-drugs official had been a failure.

"The fact remains that we have dismantled so many illegal drug factories ... caused the surrender of thousands of drug addicts and pushers ... and neutralized high-value drug suspects," Panelo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe: Fire destroys part of Indian Embassy in Harare, no casualty reported

Fire gutted part of the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwes Harare on Monday in what is suspected to have been an electrical fault.Indian ambassador Rangsung Masakui told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the fire was confined ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, protests across campuses against violence in JNU

From Pondicherry University to Oxford University in London, anger over the violence in JNU resonated in varsities across the country and even abroad as students protested against the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked...

Room air conditioners to now have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius: BEE

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency BEE on Monday said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius.The centr...

CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of The Delhi CycleWalk at Tughlakabad, New Delhi today. Present on the occasion were Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020