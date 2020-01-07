Left Menu
Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone

Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump during a telephonic conversation and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone
Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump during a telephonic conversation and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. During the talks, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made towards deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year, the PMO said in a statement.

The US President expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship between the two countries in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi also extended New Year greetings to President Trump, his family and the people of the US.

Trump reciprocated the gesture and wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. "He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation," PMO India said. "The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the statement read. (ANI)

