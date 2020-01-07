Death toll in Iranian funeral stampede rises to 50 - ISNA

The death toll in a stampede during a funeral for an Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike rose to 50 on Tuesday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

The news agency was quoting the coroner's office for Kerman province, Abbas Amian. The funeral was taking place in the city of Kerman, the hometown of General Qassem Soleimani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.