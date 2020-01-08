UPDATE 1-France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran and to Iraq, citing an "extremely volatile" security situation.

The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave these countries to be extremely cautious. It is recommending they limit travel within Iran and Iraq and avoid gatherings, the statements said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.