Iran minister tells U.S.: "Get the hell out of our region" after attacks
After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks.
Iran said it launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike killing Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
