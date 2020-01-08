After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks.

Iran said it launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike killing Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

