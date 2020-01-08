Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown

The body of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike last week, was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday morning, state media said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kerman
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:29 IST
Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown
Thousands of Iranians during the mourning and funeral ceremony of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The body of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike last week, was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday morning, state media said. Thousands of people were seen weeping during the funeral ceremony of Soleimani, Iran's state-run Press TV reported citing CNN.

The burial comes hours after Iran launched a series of attacks on US targets in Iraq including the targetting of two bases at Al-Asad and Abril with over a dozen ballistic missiles. The attacks came in retaliation to Soleimani's killing. Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq last Friday.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, that have often been at a fever pitch since Trump, in 2018, chose to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honour last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting the earlier embassy attack in Iraq and planning to carry out additional attacks on US diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces

The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week.The Alert Leve...

'We're not here for a walk', Zidane says of Super Cup

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his team is solely focused on lifting the Spanish Super Cup trophy ahead of this weeks revamped four-team competition taking place in Saudi Arabia. Were not coming here for a walk, Zidane said at a new...

Lewis hits undefeated 99 as Windies ease to victory

Bridgetown Barbados, Jan 8 AFP Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonisingly short of a century as his undefeated 99 helped West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first one-day international at Kensington Oval on Tuesd...

Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts; will bring 'great relief' to me: Meerut hangman

Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society. He said executing those wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020