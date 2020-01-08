Most of the 170 passengers onboard Ukraine International Airlines flight dead: Officials

Most of the passengers on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight have died, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, on Wednesday. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the Ukrainian Airlines flight carrying 170 passengers and crew crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

Koulivand said on IRINN, a state-run media outlet, that emergency crews have been dispatched to the crash site between the cities of Parand and Shahriar. However, emergency personnel are unable to access the site because it is ablaze. "We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information," CNN quoted a Boeing spokesperson as saying.

As per Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA, the crash was due to technical difficulties. (ANI)

