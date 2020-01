No Norwegian soldiers were injured or killed in Iran's missile strike on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq, a Norwegian military spokesman told Reuters early on Wednesday.

The Nordic country has about 70 soldiers at the base, said Brynjar Stordal at Norway's military headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.