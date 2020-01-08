Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shot across the bow': U.S. increases pressure on UK ahead of key Huawei decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:31 IST
'Shot across the bow': U.S. increases pressure on UK ahead of key Huawei decision

The United States is making a final pitch to Britain ahead of a U.K. decision on whether to upgrade its telecoms network with Huawei equipment, amid threats to cut intelligence-sharing ties, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Britain is expected to make a final call on how to deploy Huawei equipment in its future 5G networks later this month. It has been weighing U.S.-led allegations that Huawei's telecoms equipment could be used to spy against Britain's relationship with Beijing and industry warnings that banning the firm outright would cost billions of dollars. Huawei, the world's biggest maker of mobile networking equipment, has repeatedly denied the allegations. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to press British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over Huawei at a meeting in Washington on Thursday, the sources said. Ahead of the decision, Washington had also planned to send a delegation, including deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, to meet with British officials this week, sources said. But the trip was cancelled at the last minute, two of the people said, due to bad weather.

Last month, the United States passed legislation that included a little-noticed provision bolstering threats to restrict intelligence-sharing with allies that use Huawei equipment. Washington is seen to be "cocking the pistol," said a person with knowledge of the British government's position on Huawei. "What's unclear is how, when or indeed if it will actually be fired."

A UK government spokesman said: "The security and resilience of the UK's telecoms networks is of paramount importance. The government continues to consider its position on high-risk vendors and a decision will be made in due course." The U.S. State Department and National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Britain is a key battleground in the geopolitical tug-of-war over Huawei. Officials decided in principle last year to block the company from critical parts of the 5G network but give it limited access to less sensitive parts. A final decision has yet to be made public. A provision of the U.S. 2020 defence spending law, signed by President Donald Trump in December, directs intelligence agencies to consider the use of telecoms and cybersecurity infrastructure "provided by adversaries of the United States, particularly China and Russia," when entering intelligence-sharing agreements with foreign countries.

The provision, added by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, was aimed in particular at members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and was intended as a "a first shot across the bow," said a person familiar with the matter. An aide to Cotton said the senator's team is working on a new draft bill that could be released this month and would "significantly restrict" intelligence-sharing with countries that use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks, following through on earlier U.S. threats to do so.

"I'm profoundly concerned about the possibility that close allies, including the UK, might permit the Chinese Communist Party effectively to build their highly sensitive 5G infrastructure," Cotton told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

DMK MLA tears up Guv's Address, suspended

A DMK MLA on Tuesday tore a copy of Governor Barwarilal Purohits address to the Assembly and put it on the table of Speaker P Dhanapal following which he was suspended till Thursday. The incident occurred when the principal opposition party...

Britain condemns attack on military bases in Iraq

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted U.S.-led coalition forces including British personnel.We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces...

Iraq military says no Iraqi casualties as 22 missiles hit bases

Baghdad, Jan 8 AFP A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties, the Iraqi military said Wednesday after the overnight attack.Between 145 am and 215 am 2245 GMT and 2315 GMT Iraq was hit by 2...

Iranian president to make speech after strikes on U.S. targets - Iran TV

Irans president will deliver a speech to the nation, Iranian state television said on Wednesday after Tehran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.It did not give a timing for the speech by President Hassan Rouhani....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020