Left Menu
Development News Edition

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:20 IST
After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised not to bite him.

The good-natured exchange took place at the start of Francis' weekly general audience. As he was walking into the large hall where thousands of people were waiting, an excited nun asked if he would kiss her, shouting in Italian "Bacio, Papa!" (A kiss, pope!) Francis responded: "Oh, (but) you bite!", prompting laughter from the people near them.

Then Francis joked: "Stay calm! I will give you a kiss but you stay calm. Don't bite!" The diminutive nun promised, saying "Si" (Yes). He then kissed her on the right cheek, leaving her even more ecstatic than before. She jumped up and down shouting "Grazie, Papa". (Thank you, Pope).

On New Year's Eve, Francis, 83, angrily slapped a woman's hand after she hold of him and forcefully yanked him toward her in St. Peter's Square. The video of that incident went viral on social media and the next day Francis apologized, saying he had set a "bad example".

Francis, unlike some of his predecessors, is usually very informal with well-wishers at such non-religious events, stopping to kiss babies, bless the handicapped, and allowing hundreds of people to touch his hand. But he frowns on allowing people to kiss his hand at large events, saying he does not want that gesture of reverence to spread germs.

Last month's slapping incident was an exceptional one. It was similar to another several year ago when Francis chastised an over-exuberant woman who had pulled him so hard he nearly fell onto a person in a wheelchair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Indian sports have come a long way: Mary Kom

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said that Indian sports have come a long way with many athletes getting the financial backing of sponsors these days. In my early days I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It ...

Govt puts restrictions on import of refined palm oil

The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil, a move which could discourage the inbound shipment of the commodity from Malaysia. According to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT...

Broad categories of consumer goods being sold online: CCI study

India is the fastest-growing market for e-commerce sector with revenue expected to increase from 39 billion dollars in 2017 to 120 billion dollars this year, growing at an annual rate of 51 per cent -- the highest in the world. A new report...

Australia weather bureau says no sign of cooler weather or rain on horizon

Australias weather agency said on Thursday it saw no sign of cooler weather or significant rainfall in the next few months, an unwelcome forecast for authorities who have warned that only a large downpour will halt bushfires sweeping across...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020