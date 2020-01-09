Left Menu
Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: security sources

  • Updated: 09-01-2020 02:48 IST
Baghdad, Jan 9 (AFP) Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, security sources told AFP. The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Just before midnight, AFP's correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone. (AFP)

