Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia bushfire crisis: 24 killed, over 6 mn hectares of land burned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 10:50 IST
Australia bushfire crisis: 24 killed, over 6 mn hectares of land burned
Image Credit: ANI

Australia's raging bushfire crisis, one of the worst in its history, has killed 24 people, burned over six million hectares of land, reduced to ashes hundreds of homes and pushed many species towards extinction, officials said on Thursday. Authorities on Thursday issued fresh warnings and evacuation orders in the country's southeast as hot and windy conditions threatened to regenerate huge bushfires.

Around 23 fires were still burning in Victoria, according to the state's emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp. Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced extending state's first-ever state of disaster ahead of "significant fire activity" forecast for the next two days.

"We have forecast conditions of extreme danger, very significant fire activity is likely off the back of a hot day today, a hot day tomorrow and a change not coming through in the east of the state until late afternoon tomorrow and in the northern part of the state not until the evening on Saturday," he said. "This means that we have every reason to believe there will be significant fire activity over the next 48 hours and that means it is appropriate that we continue the state of disaster," Andrews said.

There will be messages going out to communities in the fire zone on Thursday and those messages will indicate to people that they are in the fire zone and that if they can leave, they should leave, the Premier of Victoria said, adding that "we will not be able to guarantee their safety". There was a possibility of another round of dry lightning and a wind change that could trigger fires across the state from Friday.

"This is a really significant challenge for us. We don't underestimate it. We don't lightly extend the state of disaster. We have done it because we believe that it will save lives and that, after all, is the most important thing," Andrews said. Victoria's emergency management commissioner Crisp said that in the state, 244 homes were lost or damaged and another 400 'significant' structures impacted.

"We know those numbers will grow," he said. Meanwhile, in New South Wales, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced an additional 1 billion Australian dollar over the next two years into bushfire management and recovery for rebuilding and rehabilitating the fire-ravaged zones.

This season saw the worst damages across the state with almost 2000 homes damaged so far and 20 deaths. Berejiklian said the new funding would prioritise infrastructure repair and help stimulate fire-ravaged NSW communities.

"The bushfire season is far from over but we know how important it is for communities to start the recovery process where possible," Berejiklian said in a statement. She said the funding was on top of 231 million dollar already committed to disaster assistance funding.

In its latest tweet, NSW Rural fire services said: "Over 2,500 firefighters in the field, prepare for worsening conditions Friday. Currently 122 bush & grass fires, half uncontained". In South Australia's Kangaroo Island, the bushfire threat on Thursday was escalated with 'a watch and act warning' issued for a fire near Parndana which according to the Country Fire Service (CFS) was uncontrolled and was burning in a southeasterly direction threatening the safety of people in the area.

The fire has already destroyed 160,000 hectares including the famous Flinders Chase National Park. A total fire ban has been declared across the island following the high fire risk due to temperatures and winds rise.

"Currently there is no immediate threat to life or property but with the increasing wind, warmer weather and ongoing fires on Kangaroo Island, this situation is likely to change," the CFS said. Over six million hectares of land have burned in this year's worst bushfire season of Australian history, claiming 24 lives and damaging hundreds of homes and buildings across several parts of southern New South Wales, northern and eastern Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, according to officials.

The raging fire has pushed many species towards extinction, with the number of kangaroos, koalas, and others killed in the crisis keeps increasing. According to some experts, an estimated 1 billion animals have been killed.

The bushfire crisis has taken a very heavy toll with more than 1,500 homes already lost throughout the course of this fire season, which has been running since September, according to the government. Over 3,000 firefighters are on the frontline, with 31 specialist strike teams in place across NSW.

Australia's military has been assisting with aerial reconnaissance, mapping, search and rescue, logistics and aerial support for months. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is facing widespread criticism in Australia for his handling of the crisis, on Monday announced an additional 2 billion dollars over two years to a new agency to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods following the deadly bushfire crisis.

The National Bushfire Recovery Agency, headed by former federal police chief Andrew Colvin, will help bushfire affected communities recover. Australia's deadliest bushfire disaster, known as "Black Saturday", took place in February 2009 when about 180 people died in the country's southeastern state of Victoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Allegations of man claiming to be Chinese spy roil Taiwan election campaign again

Allegations in Australian media about Chinas efforts to interfere in Taiwans elections roiled the island on Thursday, after new reporting said a self-professed Chinese spy described a smear campaign against Taiwans ruling party. Taiwan is a...

­­Scaled Agile Announces General Availability of SAFe® 5.0 With Core Competencies for Enabling Business Agility

Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe, the worlds leading framework for business agility, today announced general availability of SAFe 5.0 for Lean Enterprises. The new version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, a...

MSI Showcased Award-Winning Lineup of Gaming and Content Creation at CES 2020

NEW DELHI and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, has won accolades at CES with 10 innovation awards, which has established its pioneering status in both the gaming and content creation fields. F...

Rugged to Its Core - the New Cat® S32 Smartphone

Cat phones introduces the Cat S32, a tough and resilient smartphone packed with features for harsh or outdoor environments. The new addition to the range benefits from Cat phones heritage and a decade of research and development in the desi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020