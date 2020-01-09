Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tesco reports 0.1% rise in UK Christmas sales

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 12:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Tesco reports 0.1% rise in UK Christmas sales
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, ground out a 0.1% rise in underlying sales in its home market during what it said was a "subdued" Christmas for consumer spending.

Showing how hard supermarkets had to work over the festive period, Tesco said it had outperformed its rivals after enjoying the biggest ever day of UK food sales in its history, which helped it secure the tiny rise in organic growth. Industry data published on Tuesday showed Britain's supermarkets recorded the lowest sales growth over the Christmas trading period for five years, reflecting intense competition and sustained consumer uncertainty which deterred shoppers from splashing out.

The group, which has a 27.4% share of Britain's grocery market, also updated on trading in the third quarter period before Christmas, when like-for-like sales fell by 0.4%. That showed that shoppers had returned to their stores for Christmas. "In a subdued UK market we performed well, delivering our fifth consecutive Christmas of growth," Chief Executive Dave Lewis said.

The group said it had not taken any decision regarding the future of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march

Heavy deployment of security personnel is in place at Mandi House owing to a march called by JNU students and teachers on Thursday.Some students have started assembling for the march which will proceed towards the HRD Ministry to demand rem...

Aussie has spent 53 years fighting fires, including his own

Tomerong Australia, Jan 9 AP The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz and his team needed to make a quick decision. So they moved a bulldozer from another job and used it to widen a firebreak. That likely helped prev...

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative plea in SC

In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday. A curative petition is the last le...

Alibaba praised by China's gay community for ad recognising same-sex couples

Online gay communities in China are lauding e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for releasing a subtle ad that appears to feature a gay couple returning home for the Lunar New Year.In the 20-second spot, a young man enters his home a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020