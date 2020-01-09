Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan sentences ex-veteran diplomat for treason

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:31 IST
Uzbekistan sentences ex-veteran diplomat for treason
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Uzbekistan on Thursday sentenced a retired diplomat who served in countries including Britain to five and a half years in prison for treason in a case criticized by international rights groups. Kadyr Yusupov, 68, has been in custody since his arrest in December 2018. Relatives told Human Rights Watch that he has suffered psychological torture such as threats to harm family members. The rights group has called for his immediate release.

A military tribunal Thursday hearing Yusupov's case behind closed doors in the capital Tashkent found him guilty, the Supreme Court of the Central Asian country said in a statement. It gave no details of the accusations against him.

One of his sons, Timur Yusupov, who attended court, told AFP that his father "has lost weight but is still smiling." The family intends to appeal, he said. "We will continue to fight for justice for him through domestic and international mechanisms," his other son, Baibur Yusupov, wrote on Twitter.

Yusupov worked for almost 30 years as a diplomat in Britain, Austria, and Sudan, as well as representing the country at the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe before returning to Uzbekistan in 2009, local media reported. HRW said that he was arrested as he lay in hospital after an apparent suicide attempt.

He was not allowed to meet his lawyer or relatives for almost five months, the rights group said. After decades of isolation, Uzbekistan has become more open in recent years under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who took charge of Central Asia's most populous country in 2016 after the death of hardline predecessor Islam Karimov.

While Mirziyoyev has been lauded for doing away with many of Karimov's authoritarian excesses, the first parliamentary elections under his rule in December lacked opposition parties and respect for fundamental rights, international observers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

EU's top judge warns Poland over overhaul of judiciary

Europes top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland on Thursday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts. Koen Lenaerts, President of the European C...

Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that any visit by foreign envoys to Kashmir should take place without any restriction and the diplomats should be allowed to meet the Hurriyat leadership. In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, ...

US STOCKS-Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall St to record highs

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal rose and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. The biggest boosts to the main indexes were Facebook...

UPDATE 1-FTSE cheers easing U.S.-Iran worries; midcaps miss out

Londons main index advanced on Thursday as chances of a full-blown crisis in the Middle East waned, but the midcaps lagged as SIG and Marks and Spencer fell after warning of lower annual results and dragged their peers lower. The FTSE 100 r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020