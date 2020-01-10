Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas
The Indian Embassy in Nepal along with the Central Hindi Department of Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas here on Friday.
The Indian Embassy in Nepal along with the Central Hindi Department of Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas here on Friday. Nepal's Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Hridayesh Tripathi presided as the Chief Guest in the event where Ajay Kumar, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy in Nepal read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A special issue of the research journal 'Sahityalok' of Central Hindi Department of Tribhuvan University was also released to mark the occasion. Moreover, two Hindi books and two Nepali books were released, including Nepali translations of five stories written by Premchand and a book by Swami Vivekananda titled Karmayog.
Hindi translations of "Ashwathama", a poetic play written in Nepali by Rashtra Kavi of Nepal Madhav Prasad Ghimire and "Utkrishta Kahaniyan", a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories written by upcoming Nepali story writers were also released. A musical rendition of the works of prominent Hindi poets was also presented by the artists of Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre based in Kathmandu.
More than 200 literary dignitaries including writers, journalists, Hindi and Nepali scholars, academicians, and students attended the programme. (ANI)
