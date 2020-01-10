Esports-Excel Esports receives BT sponsorship boost

British telecommunication giant BT announced on Friday a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Excel Esports to become their exclusive lead partner. As part of the deal, BT's logo will appear on apparel worn by the Excel roster, including its League of Legends European Championship and UK League Championship teams. BT will provide the esports organization with connectivity and infrastructure for its headquarters to help the team prepare for competitions.

Last year, Excel opened an esports training facility at Twickenham Stadium, which offers dedicated space for solo play, streaming and team practice. "BT is an absolutely iconic British brand that resonates globally and we can't think of a better fit as a lead Partner to help elevate Excel to the next level," Robin McCammon, Excel's chief commercial officer, said in a statement https://www.excelesports.com/blog/excel-welcomes-bt-as-its-lead-partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.