Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ice build-up may have caused Kazakh air crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:43 IST
Ice build-up may have caused Kazakh air crash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A build-up of ice may have caused a passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan last month in which 12 people died but dozens survived, a state commission said on Friday. The plane, operated by budget carrier Bek Air, was torn apart and its nose crushed on impact with a two-story building minutes after taking off from Almaty on December 27.

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said the plane's wings had not been de-iced, causing a build-up that the commission had identified as the most likely cause of the crash. "Work on treating this aircraft with anti-icing fluid was carried out only partly," said Skylar, who is in charge of the state commission.

"The aircraft commander decided to treat only the stabilizer with anti-icing fluid -- the wings of the aircraft were not processed." Skylar also read out excerpts of the pilot's dialogue with his co-pilot that indicated a disagreement between the pair prior to the crash.

The plane was carrying almost 100 passengers when it crashed into the building but most survived without being seriously hurt. Twenty-one people were still being treated for their injuries on Friday.

Viktor Sorochenko, head of the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee and another member of the commission, noted that ice build-up had been found as the cause of a crash involving another Fokker-100 in France in 2007. The jet operated by an Air France subsidiary crashed immediately after takeoff from Pau airport on a domestic flight to Paris in January 2007.

No one on board was seriously hurt although a lorry driver died in the incident. "We requested information about that investigation in order to conduct a detailed analysis. Then we will synchronize and draw conclusions," Poroshenko said.

Witnesses in the Kazakh crash spoke of the terrified screams of passengers as the plane, which was en route to the capital Nur-Sultan, came down on the edge of former capital Almaty. Skylar said that an anti-corruption investigation has been opened into regional officials' "illegal" allocation of land for housing at the site where the crash occurred.

Authorities ordered all Bek Airplanes to be grounded following the crash. Bek Air chief executive Nurlan Zhumasultanov said earlier this month that the company would consider moving its fleet of a dozen craft to a neighboring country if authorities do not reinstate permission to fly.

Zhumasultanov, Bek Air's sole owner, was the head of the industry ministry's accident investigation committee prior to resigning over a scandal in June. In March 2016, another Bek Air jet with 116 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing due to a landing gear problem, without causing injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CAA, NRC, violence at varsity campuses to be discussed at CWC meet tomorrow

The amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence at university campuses, including JNU, are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting here on Saturday. The Cong...

HM Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art portal to tackle cyber crimes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. A home ministry statement sai...

Government revokes detention of 26 PSA detainees in J-K

As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act PSA. The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are ma...

10-15 drone sightings daily along Pak border after Art 370 repeal: Officials

At least 10-15 drones were sighted daily by security forces at Indian bases along the Pakistan border in the first few months after the revocation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. This frequency has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020