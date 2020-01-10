Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:07 IST
FGN46 PAK-SAEED Pak court concludes cross examination of prosecution witnesses against Hafiz Saeed, aides

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has concluded the cross examination of prosecution witnesses, including some revenue officers, in the terror financing case against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides. By M Zulqernain

FGN54 PAK-SAEED-QUESTIONNAIRE Pak court hands over questionnaire to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case

Lahore: A questionnaire was handed over to Hafiz Saeed by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Friday which is hearing a terror financing case against the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief. By M Zulqernain

FGN53 PAK-BLAST 13 killed, several injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

Karachi: At least 13 people including a prayer leader and a police officer were killed in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in Balochistan's capital Quetta on Friday, just three days after a similar incident killed two persons in the city, according to media reports.

FGN42 AUS-LD BUSHFIRES Three bushfires merge to create dangerous mega-blaze in Australia

Melbourne: A strong wind change in Australia merged three enormous bushfires into a mega-blaze as the inferno crisis continued to pose serious threat across the country. By Natasha Chaku

FGN32 UK-2NDLD MARKLE Meghan Markle returns to Canada amid UK royal crisis

London: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, left the UK for Canada amid the ongoing crisis talks within the British royal family following her and husband Prince Harry's bombshell announcement to distance themselves from frontline duties. By Aditi Khanna

FGN2 TRUMP-IRAN-NUCLEAR WEAPON Iran will never have a nuclear weapon: Trump

Washington: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and said Tehran was getting "hurt very badly" by US sanctions. By Lalit K Jha

FGN55 UKRAINE-US-PLANE-2NDLD DATA US gives Ukraine 'important' data on Iran plane crash

Kiev: US officials have given Kiev "important" information about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday after phone talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP) IND IND

