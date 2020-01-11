Ukraine president says spoke with Canada's Trudeau, agreed need for objective probe of plane crash
Ukraine and Canada have agreed to push for an objective investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"There should not be speculation about the tragedy; Ukraine and Canada will use all possible means to advocate for an objective and comprehensive investigation," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine has previously said there were many versions of what could have caused the crash, which killed all 176 people on board on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Justin Trudeau
- Canada
- Iran
ALSO READ
Ukraine to buy more Javelin anti-tank missile systems from US
Russian Church cuts ties with Patriarch of Alexandria over Ukraine
Gazprom says paid Ukraine $2.9 bn to settle gas dispute
Prisoner exchange between Ukraine rivals begins in the east: Kiev
UPDATE 1-Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists