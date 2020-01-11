Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error - Iran state TV
A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday.
The responsible parties would be held accountable, the statement read on state TV said.
