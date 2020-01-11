Oman names Qaboos' cousin Haitham as new ruler - Jazeera TV

Oman has named Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as the country's new ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said late on Friday, Al Jazeera television reported on Saturday.

There was no independent confirmation of the report by the Qatar-based channel, which was citing its correspondent.

