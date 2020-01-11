Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regime air strikes kill 18 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Idlib
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:12 IST
Regime air strikes kill 18 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Regime airstrikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed 18 civilians on Saturday, a war monitor said, one day before a ceasefire is due to take effect. Six children were among the dead in the northwest province of Idlib, where a fresh ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey is expected to go into effect after midnight, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Airstrikes on the city of Idlib killed seven civilians, while sperate raids on two towns near the provincial capital killed 11 others, the Britain-based war monitor said. In Idlib city, the bombardment hit near a cultural center, according to the war monitor and an AFP correspondent who was in the area.

Scores of students, many of them crying, ran from the site of the blast in panic, the AFP correspondent said. The bombardment surprised residents in a city that has been relatively free from the near-daily attacks that have hit Idlib province's flash-point south, the correspondent added.

Less than 10 kilometers (six miles) away, regime airstrikes hit a market in the town of Binnish, killing 7, according to the Observatory. The market was mostly reduced to rubble, as thick white smoke from the strikes created a fog, according to an AFP correspondent there.

South of Idlib city, raids hit the area of Al-Nerab, killing four. Jihadist-dominated Idlib has come under mounting bombardment in recent weeks, displacing tens of thousands of people in the northwestern region home to some three million.

The Damascus government has repeatedly vowed to retake Idlib, which is run by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate. A ceasefire announced in late August was supposed to stop Russia-backed regime bombardment of the region after strikes killed some 1,000 civilians in four months.

But the Observatory says sporadic bombardment and clashes continued, before intensifying in the past month. Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people including over 115,000 civilians since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'St Stephen's launches spl centre to offer various courses on public policies'

Delhi Universitys St Stephens College on Saturday launched a special centre to conduct a series of certificate and advanced level courses across a range of disciplines, starting with a short-term certificate course on Public Policy and Inte...

Mizoram Youth Congress urges govt to initiate probe, dismiss

The youth wing of opposition Congress on Saturday urged the state government to initiate a probe into a civil aviation officials activities and dismiss him from his post for allegedly stashing public money in his bank account. A principal ...

Bill Gates appreciates improvement of Health Nutrition, Agriculture delivery in Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a thanking letter received from philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as he appreciates the improvement of Health Nutrition and Agriculture de...

Merkel says Iran jet admission an'important step'

Moscow, Jan 11 AFP German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Irans admission that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet was an important step and called for a full investigation.Merkel said it was good to identify those...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020