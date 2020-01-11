Iran's Rouhani promises to punish those behind plane's downing: Ukraine
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told his Ukrainian counterpart that those behind the downing of the Ukrainian airliner will be brought to justice, the Ukranian presidency said. Rouhani told Volodymyr Zelensky that "all the persons involved in this air disaster will be brought to justice," it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- Kiev
- Ukrainian
- Iranian
- Ukranian
- Volodymyr Zelensky
