Left Menu
Development News Edition

US expresses concern over continued detention of political leaders, internet restrictions in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 00:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 00:25 IST
US expresses concern over continued detention of political leaders, internet restrictions in Kashmir
The restrictions were imposed on August 5 last year when India's central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories. Image Credit: ANI

The US State Department on Saturday expressed concern over the continued detention of political leaders and restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir. The restrictions were imposed on August 5 last year when India's central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The twitter handle of US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) said that it was closely following the visit of US Ambassador to India Keneth Juster and other foreign envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The bureau, on behalf of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who will be travelling to South Asia next week, expressed hope for the return of normalcy.

"Closely following USAmbIndia and other foreign diplomats' recent trip to Jammu and Kashmir. An important step," the bureau of SCA said in a tweet. "We remain concerned by the detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy. AGW," it said in the tweet.

In first such trip by foreign diplomats post-August 5, envoys of 15 countries, including the US, visited the Kashmir valley on Thursday where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as military top brass with the Indian government rejecting criticism that it was a "guided tour". Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two union territories.

Reacting sharply to India's decision, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled India's high commissioner. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

UPDATE 5-Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 mln, even without severance pay

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 730 p.m. GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complann...

UPDATE 2-U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries esca...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a disastrous mistake, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had previo...

UPDATE 1-Roadside bomb kills two U.S. personnel, wounds two more in Afghan south

A roadside bomb killed two U.S. military personnel and wounded two others in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, the U.S. military said, an attack claimed by the Taliban.The deaths brought to at least four the number of U.S. service personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020