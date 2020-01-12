UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British govt
Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during protests against the regime.
"The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law," Raab said in a statement after the detention of Rob Macaire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
