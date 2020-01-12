Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relatives of massacre victims torn over future in Mexico as most flee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Mora
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 07:10 IST
Relatives of massacre victims torn over future in Mexico as most flee
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two months after tragedy struck, beefed-up security has helped calm the holdout residents of a tight-knit community of U.S.-Mexican families of Mormon origin. But with only a few families staying put, at least one village is being hollowed out.

The gangland ambush by cartel gunmen in November on a dusty road in northern Mexico left three mothers and six children dead, their charred vehicles riddled with bullets, and a once-strong faith deeply shaken in the picturesque hamlets the families have called home for generations. "La Mora will never be the same," said 27-year-old holdout Kendra Miller, whose brother Howard lost his wife Rhonita and their four children in the attack.

"There are families that will come back to visit, but they're not going to live here again because they don't feel safe," she said. Today, roads in and around La Mora are patrolled by hundreds of heavily-armed soldiers, helicopters buzzing overhead.

The showy security presence, set against a backdrop of many already-vacated homes, comes as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to make his first visit to the grieving community on Sunday. The leftist president who has pursued a less confrontational security policy is nonetheless set to speak at a fortified event center, erected in the past few days for his visit.

Dozens of armed patrols could be seen on Saturday as nearby homes were searched. Some locals complain that the police presence before November's attack was almost non-existent, but since then army soldiers and National Guard troops have flooded in, along with FBI and Mexican investigators.

Beyond the sympathetic hand extended to the victims' families, Lopez Obrador's one-year-old government has struggled to tame rampant drug violence nationwide as homicides are at a record high and several spectacular security setbacks have played out on his watch. Nearly all of the family members are both U.S. and Mexican citizens, meaning they can easily travel, or relocate, between both countries.

The large families that have populated this part of northern Mexico, nestled among rolling hills and gurgling rivers, stem from breakaway Mormon communities that began fleeing the United States more than a century ago in search of safe havens for their polygamist beliefs. They built ranch-style homes with orchards where the young children of growing families could ride their bikes and play all day outside.

Like Miller, many wax nostalgic about care-free childhoods, even if their own kids might be raised elsewhere. "I was set to get married one week after the massacre," she said, "and now my fiance wants us to live in the United States."

On an impromptu tour of the area, Miller points out the many homes that sit eerily empty, once tidy gardens overrun with weeds. Other family members describe how kids suffer from recurring nightmares, and those relatives who have left fear coming back.

'BAD THINGS HAPPEN'

The Mexican government has arrested seven suspects to date as part of the investigation into the massacre, but the reasons behind the killings remain shrouded in mystery.

Officials have suggested the attack may have been linked to a turf battle between two rival cartels known to fight over lucrative smuggling routes between Sonora and Chihuahua states, which both border the United States. Despite the heightened security presence on the ground, some family members returning to the area ahead of Lopez Obrador's visit opted to travel in small planes instead.

Others have been provided with armed escorts from Mexican security forces. While they are a distinct minority, there are those among the families who argue against leaving.

"I'm not going anywhere," said Mateo Langford, whose sister was killed in the attack. "Bad things happen in every corner of the world, including in the United States. We just can't run away," he said.

As he sorted pecans from last year's harvest, Mateo's brother Steve Langford, whose sister Christine was killed, said he will stay put as well. He said his immediate plans are to help his cousin David with the harvest, and try to convince him to stay too.

David lost his wife Dawna and two of their children in the attack. Another remains hospitalized with a gun shot wound to the jaw. "I'll never leave here," said Langford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Devils backup G Domingue shuts down Caps

Nico Hischier scored twice and backup goaltender Louis Domingue sparkled in goal as the visiting New Jersey Devils claimed an emphatic 5-1 upset victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Without No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwoo...

Tatum hits career-high 41 as Celtics stomp Pelicans

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 41 points in three quarters of play as the Boston Celtics crushed the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 140-105 on Saturday night. Tatum shot 16 of 22 from the field with a career-best six 3-pointers as the Cel...

UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British govt

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britains ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during protests against the regime.The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without ...

Hurricanes' Reimer stymies Kings in 41-save shutout

James Reimer made 41 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a shutout for the second night in a row, this time blanking the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Nino Niederreiter scored in the first period, and Teuvo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020