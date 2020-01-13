Britain summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran envoy arrest: govt
London, Jan 13 (AFP) Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador for a meeting to protest the detention of London's envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said on Monday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters the government would convey its "strong objections" about the arrest, calling it an "unacceptable breach" of diplomatic protocol. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
