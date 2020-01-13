Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-'French Spider-Man' scales Total tower in support of pension strikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:08 IST
UPDATE 2-'French Spider-Man' scales Total tower in support of pension strikes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spider-Man", on Monday scaled the Tour Total, a 48-story skyscraper in Paris, to demonstrate support for workers striking against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans. Robert, 57, stood with both arms aloft after reaching the summit of the 187-meter (613-foot) high tower, which stands in the French capital's business district, La Defense.

"I am trying to use my fame for something I find meaningful," Robert told Reuters, adding that he was himself "deeply concerned" by the pension reform plans. "Sponsors only give me money if I climb," he said.

France has been dogged by strikes and street protests for more than a month as unions push back against Macron's drive to streamline the pension system and avert a looming 17 billion euro pension deficit. Macron's government said on Saturday it was willing to withdraw a proposal to raise the retirement age to break the deadlock with unions.

Robert has climbed more than 100 structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the world's tallest building, the Burj al Khalifa in Dubai. Monday's ascent was the ninth time that Robert had climbed the Total tower.

Robert often climbs without permission and has been arrested on numerous occasions. He climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk to wipe off the sweat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fee-related matter at JNU sorted out, continuation of agitation by students not justified: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Fee-related matter at JNU sorted out, continuation of agitation by students not justified HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal....

18 flights departing from Delhi airport cancelled due to destinations' bad weather

Eighteen flights departing from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather at other destinations, a senior airport official said.Data regarding delays in departures from Delhi airport is being collated, the Delhi ai...

CBI arrests IRP professional appointed by NCLT

The CBI has arrested an insolvency resolution professional IRP appointed by the NCLT and another person for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a consultant by threatening him with a criminal case, officials said on Monday. In w...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020