Abiy Ahmed invites Cyril Ramaphosa to develop Nelson Mandela heritage site

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed has recently told the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa that the house struggle icon Nelson Mandela used while undergoing military training in Ethiopia should be developed into a heritage site.

The Nobel Peace Price laureate, Abiy Ahmed called on Cyril Ramaphosa's government to join forces with his administration in developing the site where Nelson Mandela briefly stayed as he underwent military training in 1962, APA News noted. Mandela entered Ethiopia under the name of David Motsamai in his passport, Ahmed said.

"In his autobiography ("Long Walk to Freedom"), Madiba speaks fondly about Ethiopia as a country that inspired him to continue with the struggle against apartheid," Abiy Ahmed said.

"His immense contribution and exemplary leadership taught us the promotion of the culture of peace, tolerance and inclusiveness and forgiveness. This is a vision close to our hearts. We always remember Madiba for his enduring values of peace and reconciliation," Ethiopia's PM said.

He added that the Ethiopians continued to be inspired by Mandela's legacy, especially his thoughts and vision of dedicated service to humanity.

"The building in which Mandela was housed while undergoing his military training in Ethiopia was still standing but far from the manner that represents the great history it witnessed. Let me seize this opportunity, Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa, to call upon our two countries' cooperation into developing this historic place as a heritage site," the Ethiopian leader said.

